Fulham potentially on high alert as Liverpool player is tipped for permanent exit

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes Fulham loanee Neco Williams’ career at Liverpool could now be over after being shipped out on a temporary spell, potentially putting the Cottagers on high alert for a permanent agreement as the 51-year-old spoke to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old hasn’t been out on a single loan spell before, prior to his move to Craven Cottage, but hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side despite the German’s decision to retain him.

Now an international player with Wales, the full-back would have been craving more playing time and with that, was loaned out to the west London side on deadline day for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign, having also been linked with Championship rivals AFC Bournemouth.

It looked as though a move away from Anfield wasn’t on the cards with The Athletic reporting a transfer as unlikely on deadline day, but in the dying hours of Monday, Marco Silva’s men managed to get this deal over the line.

This was an important addition for the Cottagers too – with Cyrus Christie leaving earlier in the window to join Swansea City on loan and Denis Odoi securing a permanent move back to Belgium.

Christie’s contract expires this summer, meaning a return to the English capital is unlikely regardless of the league they will be in and this makes the summer crucial in terms of bringing in more competition for Kenny Tete.

They may have found a potential addition – because pundit Campbell believes a permanent move away from his parent club for their current loanee could be on the cards, saying: “I think this could be the beginning of the end for Neco Williams and Liverpool.

“Look, he needs to play games. That is key for him at his age. It is all very well being backup at a big club but if you are not playing games you are going to struggle to make a name for yourself.

“He’s a talented boy and a Wales international. He needs to go and make a name for himself now. Fair play to him, he’s gone out on loan to get some games.

“In all honesty, I think this is going to be the springboard for him leaving Liverpool.”

The Verdict:

You could easily see a permanent move happening if Fulham are promoted to the Premier League – because he’s alright played for the Reds enough to suggest he is destined to compete in the top tier of English football.

It remains to be seen whether he would want to accept this move, however, with Tete an established option at right-back.

With this, it would be no surprise to see him head to Bournemouth on a permanent agreement instead with Williams having a real chance of overtaking the likes of Adam Smith and Jack Stacey in the pecking order.

However, a sufficient amount of playing time could potentially enable the Cottagers to make this move permanent. They already seem to have a good working relationship with the Reds from this loan deal and the Harry Wilson deal in the summer, so a longer-term move shouldn’t be ruled out.

Promotion could be key though – because it remains to be seen whether they have the funds and/or the financial fair play leeway to make a long-term stay a reality. At this stage, the Cottagers cannot afford to take financial risks.