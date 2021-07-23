Fulham poised to finalise transfer agreement with Liverpool for attacker

Fulham are set to complete the signing of Harry Wilson from Liverpool, with the winger not involved for the Premier League side in their friendly this evening.

Harry Wilson still with the #LFC squad in Austria but he won't be risked for today's friendly against Mainz with a move to Fulham now considered close. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) July 23, 2021

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in Austria for a game against Mainz as they continue their preparations for the new campaign, however the Welsh international won’t feature.

That’s because he is set to join the Cottagers on a permanent basis, with reporter David Lynch confirming that a deal is now ‘considered close’.

Whilst it’s unclear what sort of fee the Championship side will pay for Wilson, he’s sure to be a significant investment and his capture would be a real statement of intent for new boss Marco Silva.

The Portuguese coach was named as Scott Parker’s successor last month and he will be looking to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion back to the top-flight immediately.

And, in Wilson, the Londoners will be getting a player who is proven at this level. The 24-year-old scored seven goals and registered 11 assists whilst on loan with Cardiff last season.

The verdict

This would be a very good signing for Fulham because Wilson has shown with Cardiff and Derby in the past that he can thrive at this level.

He boasts an excellent left foot and is going to contribute a lot to Silva’s attack-minded team next season providing this does go through.

These updates suggest a deal is imminent and it’s probably what the player needs after several loan spells, as he now needs a permanent home that will allow him to flourish.

