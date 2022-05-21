Fulham poised to finalise ambitious transfer swoop for 27-y/o

Fulham are closing in on the signing of Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha, with the keeper agreeing a four-year contract at Craven Cottage.

Despite Marek Rodak’s impressive performances this season, there has been plenty of speculation since the Cottagers won promotion that they would be targeting a new stopper. And, reports have intensified in recent days that Strakosha would be that man.

In a further development shared by Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, the Albanian is now believed to have agreed terms ahead of the move.

The update states the transfer is now close to happening, with Strakosha happy with the offer on the table and there will now just be the formalities to sort between the two clubs to ensure this does go through.

It’s expected to be a very busy summer for Marco Silva as he looks to make the additions to help the Londoners as they look to establish themselves in the top-flight moving forward.

Strakosha is starting for Lazio this evening as they take on Verona in the final Serie A game of the season.

The verdict

This is a real coup for Fulham when it’s finalised, which now seems a matter of time going by this update.

Whilst some will have sympathy for Rodak, the reality is that Strakosha appears to be a major upgrade, as he arrives with plenty of top level experience, both with club and country.

So, this would be an impressive start to the window for the Cottagers, who need to have a good window as they look to stay in the Premier League next season.

