The Leicester City exodus hasn't been as significant so far as some may have thought following their relegation from the Premier League, but more moves could be set to come in the coming weeks.

James Maddison has been the most high-profile departure from the King Power Stadium this summer following his switch to Tottenham, with Youri Tielemans, Caglay Soyuncu, Ayoze Perez and Daniel Amartey among the names that have seen their contracts expire.

Some big names remain at the Foxes, including Harvey Barnes, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, but for now they remain a part of Enzo Maresca's squad as the Italian looks to guide them back to the top flight at the first time of asking in his first managerial job in England.

Another high-profile player who is still in the City squad is Timothy Castagne, who has been linked with multiple clubs this summer.

Premier League runners-up Arsenal and Italian giants Juventus have both been credited with interest, but neither have made an official move for the versatile Belgian full-back, who has amassed 33 caps for his national side.

It is unlikely that by the time the transfer window shuts on September 1 that Castagne is a Leicester City player, and now another club have thrown their hat into the ring.

Fulham join race for Timothy Castagne

According to a report from The Athletic, it is Fulham who are now keen to add Castagne to their squad to strengthen their options in both full-back positions, although nothing is at an advanced stage and at this moment in time the 27-year-old is just a target.

The Cottagers have Antonee Robinson as a nailed-down starter at left-back but the situation is more open at right-back, where Castagne could battle with Kenny Tete should Marco Silva's side win the race for his signature.

Fulham shocked many last season by finishing 10th in the Premier League - they had recruited smartly though in a bid not to be relegated at the first time of asking back to the Championship again with arrivals such as Joao Palhinha and Willian bolstering them.

And now they are looking to get even stronger for the 2023-24 season by bringing Castagne to Craven Cottage to deliver more competition in the full-back areas.

What is Timothy Castagne's contract situation with Leicester City?

When arriving at Leicester in 2020 after joining from Atalanta, Castagne penned a five-year contract with the club.

That means the Belgian has two years remaining on his deal as it expires in June 2025 - that in-turn means it will not be a cut-price fee that sees Castagne depart this summer.

Per The Athletic, there is an expectation at Leicester that Castagne will depart and they are well-covered at right-back with both Ricardo Pereira and James Justin to choose from, with the latter able to play at left-back with Luke Thomas.

You can imagine that the Foxes will be looking for something around the £17 million figure they paid for him, although there is no guarantee that a club comes in and pays that despite his pedigree in the top flight and on the international stage.