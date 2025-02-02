Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, who is currently out on loan at Everton.

That's according to the Daily Mail, who claim that the Cottagers are weighing up a late move for Harrison before Monday's transfer deadline amid uncertainty over his future at Everton.

After helping the Toffees to Premier League survival last season, Harrison returned for a second loan spell at Goodison Park in the summer, but his game time has been much more limited this campaign.

Jack Harrison's stats for Everton (as per Transfermarkt) Appearances 22 Starts 12 Goals 0 Assists 0 Stats correct as of 2nd February 2025

That has led to speculation that Harrison's time on Merseyside could be cut short, particularly as new manager David Moyes is looking to add to his squad before the end of the window, but the Mirror claimed earlier this week that Everton are planning to keep hold of him until the season as initially agreed.

However, with Fulham now showing interest in Harrison, it remains to be seen whether the Toffees' stance will change, and his situation is one to watch between now and 11pm tomorrow night.

Fulham looking to take over Everton's Jack Harrison loan deal

Harrison spent three years on loan at Leeds from Manchester City between 2018 and 2021, and he helped them to promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in the 2019-20 season.

The move was finally made permanent in July 2021 for a fee of £11 million, and Harrison signed a new five-year contract to keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2028 in April 2023.

However, just over a month after Harrison committed his future to the club, the Whites were relegated to the Championship, and Harrison joined Everton on a temporary basis last summer.

Harrison was a regular for the Toffees last season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 35 appearances in all competitions, and that was enough to convince Sean Dyche to bring him back to Goodison Park for a second loan spell in June.

Unfortunately for Harrison, his place in the team has been much less secure this time around, and after starting Moyes' first game in charge against Aston Villa last month, he has found himself on the bench for Everton's last three matches.

There have been conflicting reports about whether the Toffees are keen to keep hold of Harrison until the summer, but Fulham are now plotting a move before the deadline, and they may be able to offer the 28-year-old more game time.

Leeds United facing Jack Harrison dilemma as Fulham circle

It remains to be seen whether Fulham are keen to sign Harrison on loan or on a permanent basis, but Leeds will be facing a big decision on how to respond should the Cottagers make an offer for the winger.

With the Whites flying high at the top of the Championship, they look likely to be a Premier League side next season, and given Harrison's vast top flight experience, they may be keen to reintegrate him back into their squad in the summer.

However, given that Harrison has twice decided against playing for the club in the second tier, supporters may be reluctant to welcome him back to Elland Road, and it could be best for all parties if he was to make a full-time exit.