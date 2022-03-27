Fulham plotting big-money summer transfer swoop for 29-y/o

Fulham are looking to sign Nick Pope from Burnley – providing they win promotion to the Premier League.

Marco Silva’s men are flying high at the top of the Championship, holding a 14-point lead over third place, so a return to the top-flight seems inevitable.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the club are already looking ahead to the summer window, and The Sun have claimed that Pope is the Cottagers’ number one target as they seek a new keeper.

The update states that Pope could be available for around £20m, whilst they add that the 29-year-old would be open to moving to the capital as he would expect a wage increase along with a new challenge.

A move is expected if Burnley are relegated, which could impact the fee, and Pope wants to be playing at the highest level as he looks to win a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Marek Rodak has been the number one for the majority of the current campaign under Silva.

The verdict

Some will feel it’s harsh that Fulham are seemingly once again going to go up and replace Rodak, who hasn’t done much wrong this season at all.

However, Pope is a very good, proven top level performer so it would be hard to argue that he isn’t an upgrade.

So, if a deal is there to be done then it would be an excellent bit of business, particularly from a club that is newly promoted and will be trying to establish themselves in the Premier League.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.