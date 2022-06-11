Fulham plotting ambitious transfer swoop for Arsenal player

Fulham are looking to sign Arsenal’s Bernd Leno as they look to bring in a new keeper during the summer transfer window.

It’s no secret that Marco Silva is looking to bring in a new number one, even though Marek Rodak and Paulo Gazzaniga had both done well as the Cottagers won the Championship title last season.

And, The Athletic have revealed that Leno is on their radar, with the Gunners seemingly willing to let the German international go after he dropped behind Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order.

With the 30-year-old entering the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, it’s not expected to be too difficult to agree a fee for the stopper, whilst the report crucially adds that Leno is keen on the move.

They state that staying in London appeals to the former Bayer Leverkusen man and discussion have taken place between the clubs, with Leno seen as the number one target for Fulham.

Leno has made over 100 appearances for Arsenal since joining them in 2018.

The verdict

This would be a fantastic bit of business for Fulham as Leno would be a clear upgrade on what they have at the minute and arrives with excellent pedigree.

The plan for the Cottagers this summer is about adding quality rather than quantity, and this is the sort of signing that could help attract other players as well.

So, this link is very encouraging for the Fulham support and they will be hoping that this move does get over the line.

