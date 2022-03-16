Fulham plotting ambitious summer transfer swoop for AC Milan player

Fulham are keen on AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli providing they win promotion to the Premier League this season.

Marco Silva’s side have enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far and despite a disappointing defeat at West Brom last night, they hold a 14-point advantage over third-place, with automatic promotion seeming inevitable.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see the recruitment team are already making plans for next season and TEAMtalk have revealed that Romagnoli is a target.

The 12-cap Italian international has featured in 18 games for AC Milan this season, helping them to the top of the league.

However, if everyone was fit he would be down the pecking order under Stefano Pioli and with his contract expiring in the summer and no fresh terms having been agreed, an exit does seem likely for the 27-year-old.

Whilst the update does state that Fulham are keen on the player, it adds that there is plenty of other interest in the centre-back, who is believed to earn around €6m a year at the moment.

The verdict

This would be a statement signing for Fulham if they could pull it off as Romagnoli is someone who is entering his peak years and he has top level experience with Milan and Italy over the years.

With that in mind, it’s going to be hard for them to convince him to join as a newly-promoted side, but their location and the fact they pay well means it’s not one you should completely rule out.

First things first though, Silva will be concentrating on winning promotion and he will only switch his attention to the top-flight when the job is done.

