Fulham plotting ambitious move for Manchester United player

Fulham are plotting an ambitious transfer move for Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

According to The Sun, the Cottagers want to talk the veteran midfielder into remaining in the Premier League next season and returning to West London to join them this summer.

The Sun report that there is interest in Matic from foreign clubs, but, that Fulham could potentially offer him a deal that works for the 33-year-old given that he has previously enjoyed a successful spell in West London with Chelsea.

Matic confirmed last month via Instagram that he was set to leave Manchester at the end of the season when his current deal expires there.

Fulham enjoyed a wildly successful 2020/21 campaign, gaining automatic promotion to the Premier League and being crowned Sky Bet Championship Champions.

Matic, meanwhile, despite being 33-years-old, still featured 32 times for United this season across all competitions.

23 of those performances came in the Premier League, and eight in the Champions League, demonstrating the kind of experience and ability that Matic could potentially bring to Craven Cottage.

Manchester United play their final match of the season against Crystal Palace today, after which the Serbian midfielder’s next steps will likely become a lot clearer.

The Verdict

There are positives and negatives that come with a potential move for Nemanja Matic to Fulham this summer.

The Cottagers are clearly looking to add ability and experience to their ranks, which he possesses, however, at 33-years-old, and likely a big wage demand, Fulham should perhaps steer clear of this one.

The Cottagers have been promoted before, tried to throw money at it and things have not worked out, so they must be meticulous and clever in their transfer business this summer if they are to survive in the top-flight next campaign.

Sure, if Matic was coming in as a squad player on affordable wages, this would be a decent signing, but in the twilight of his career and likely to demand a significant salary, there will be better and more cost-effective options out there for Marco Silva’s side this summer.