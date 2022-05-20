Fulham plot reunion with current West Ham player

Fulham are looking to make their first summer transfer signing in Ryan Fredericks.

The West Ham player is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Evening Standard have reported that the Cottagers are interested in bringing him back to the club.

The 29-year-old featured over 100 times for the club during a three season stint in the Championship before departing for West Ham in 2018.

Fulham are now looking to bring in experienced Premier League quality players to the team to help their bid to maintain survival in the division having earned promotion this season.

Fredericks has appeared 63 times for the London Stadium club in the top flight and even played a role in the team reaching the Europa League semi-finals this campaign.

West Ham manager David Moyes is looking to overhaul his squad with the likes of Mark Noble and Andriy Yarmolenko also set to leave the club this summer.

Fulham will be hoping to avoid the drop again having been relegated at the first time of asking in the last two times they earned Premier League promotion.

Marco Silva’s side comfortably won the Championship title, finishing ahead of Bournemouth by two points.

This would be a solid signing for Fulham to make and would give the team solid Premier League experience.

Fredericks also will have fond memories of his time at Craven Cottage having performed well in his first stint at the club.

The 29-year-old coming into the team as a free agent would also be a shrewd move as it is a good use of resources.

But Fulham will likely be looking to bring in a good few players this summer to be competitive in the top flight next season.