Fulham plot move for Championship rival as Scott Parker to Bournemouth links gather pace

Fulham are considering a move to appoint Steve Cooper as their new manager, according to fresh reports from The Sun.

The West London side are in a tricky position at the moment with Scott Parker’s future very much up in the air with initial reports from The Guardian claiming that his days at Craven Cottage were numbered.

That speculation has gathered pace over the last week with the same publication reporting that Bournemouth were keen to appoint Parker as their new head coach, with Jonathan Woodgate’s contract at the club due to expire.

Fulham seem to be preparing for life without Parker and have identified the Swansea City boss as the man to take them forward.

The Sun report that the Whites are big fans of Cooper as he ‘would be ideal as he plays good football with young teams, as they aim for a quick return to the top flight’, while also adding that his compensation fee of £3.5million won’t be a problem for the recently-relegated side.

While a number of other candidates are being considered by Fulham, it’s claimed that Cooper is the club’s first choice target and so their interest could intensify as the Scott Parker situation looks to get resolved in the coming days.

The verdict

This would be an ideal appointment for Fulham.

Steve Cooper has really showed his worth as a young manager during his time in the England youth ranks and then moving on to his current role with Swansea City where he’s come so close to guiding them to promotion.

The Swans will surely be in contention to go up this term, but there’s no doubt that moving to Craven Cottage could be beneficial for his Premier League aspirations.

I think that Cooper will be an ideal fit for Fulham due to his open style of play and if they can pull it off I think that he could be the man to lead the Cottagers back to the top flight.