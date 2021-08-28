Fulham plot late seven-figure move for attacker

Fulham are working on a late deal for Fenerbahce attacker Bright Osayi-Samuel with them lining up a €2 million offer for the 23-year-old’s services, according to Turkish outlet Sporx.

Osayi-Samuel is believed to be a player in-demand this summer with him facing an uncertain future with Fenerbahce. That comes despite having only arrived in Turkey from QPR in the winter transfer window last term.

It is believed by Sporx that Fenerbahce have fielded loan offers for the attacker during the summer transfer window, but they have not been prepared to sanction a temporary departure for him. That comes with them preferring a permanent exit for the 23-year-old.

Osayi-Samuel moved from QPR to Turkey midway through last term after a series of strong performances for the Rs in the Championship.

However, he only managed to score once in his 18 appearances for Fenerbahce in the second half of last term.

Fulham are thought to be ready to negotiate over a potential deal for Osayi-Samuel ahead of the transfer deadline. They are willing to come in with an initial offer of €2 million (£1.7 million).

However, it is believed by Sporx that Fenerbahce would be wanting to hold out for a fee nearer towards the €5 million (£4.3 million) mark. It is thought that negotiations are continuing as they search for a solution.

The verdict

This could be an exciting potential late addition to the squad for Fulham if they can secure an agreement with Fenerbahce over a potential deal for Osayi-Samuel.

The 23-year-old seems to be in need of a return to the Championship now to try and get his career back on track after trying his luck abroad with Fenerbahce.

The winger would add something different to Fulham’s attacking options and he has the ability to drive at defenders and create and score goals in the final third.

In the first half of last term, Osayi-Samuel managed to fire home three goals and two assists in his 21 appearances. While in 2019/20 he managed 13 goal involvements in the Championship for QPR.

That shows that at Championship level, Osayi-Samuel is a danger to opposing defences and he would be a useful weapon for Marco Silva to be able to call upon to change games for Fulham.