Fulham player undergoing QPR medical today with move very close

Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen is undergoing a QPR medical today with a permanent move now very close, according to journalist Sean Gallagher.

Johansen was one of a number of loan signings that impressed in the second half of last season and has been linked with joining them throughout the summer.

The R’s have already secured the permanent signings of Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs, and Sam Field, and it seems the 30-year-old is set to be the latest 2020/21 loanee to rejoin them this summer.

Gallagher has reported that Johansen is undergoing a medical with the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium outfit today.

It is understood the west London club are now finalising the permanent deal, with the move now very close to completion.

The Norway international was a regular fixture for Mark Warburton’s side after joining in January – barely missing a game as he helped them surge up the table to a ninth-place finish.

Johansen’s move will bring an end to his five-year tenure with Fulham – a spell that saw him help them win promotion to the Premier League twice.

The Verdict

The R’s have done some fantastic business this summer and the signing of Johansen certainly fits in that category.

He was an important figure in midfield in the second half of last season and has true Championship pedigree, having twice helped Fulham secure promotion.

You feel Warburton’s side will hope to be challenging for the top six next season and the addition of the 30-year-old should help them do that.