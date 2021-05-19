Fulham player targeted as potential summer signing by Jose Mourinho and AS Roma

Aleksandar Mitrovic could be set for a summer exit from Fulham, with Jose Mourinho keen to take him to AS Roma according to The Sun.

Mitrovic has failed to fire for Scott Parker’s side this season but he hasn’t started nearly as many games as he would have expected to.

The Serb was prolific in the Championship last season when he probably wasn’t expected to stay at Craven Cottage, scoring 26 times in 40 outings to fire Fulham back into the top flight.

But the 26-year-old has started just 13 times in the league this season under Parker, and because of that he’s only found the back of the net three times.

Despite Mitrovic having three years left on his contract, Fulham could cash in on the striker if finances dictate and it seems like Mourinho wants to take him to the Italian capital when he takes charge next season.

Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Fulham ‘s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

1 of 15 Aleksandar Mitrovic in 19/20? 24 25 26 27

Roma already have the experience of Edin Dzeko up-front but now 35 years old, the Bosnian won’t have many years left and Mitrovic could be his natural successor.

West Ham United are also said to be interested in the striker ahead of the summer transfer window, with David Moyes apparently a big admirer of Mitrovic’s talents, and The Sun believe that he would prefer to stay in London rather than move overseas as he’s settled in England.

The Verdict

It doesn’t seem like Mitrovic is extremely happy at Fulham, especially how the season has transpired for both the team and himself on a personal level, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him exit the club.

Mitrovic has played one-and-a-half seasons in the Championship for the Cottagers and scored 38 goals in 57 outings, so you know what you’re going to get from him if he stays put next season.

But we all know that Mitrovic has the quality to be a Premier League starter week in, week out on his day or in any top division in Europe, so if the right club comes in with an offer it will surely be a head-turner and something that Fulham may need to consider.