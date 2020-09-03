Fulham player set to depart Craven Cottage for EFL side

Martell Taylor-Crossdale is set to link up with Sky Bet League One side AFC Wimbledon on loan from newly-promoted Fulham, as per a report from West London Sport.

The young striker made the move from Chelsea to Fulham last summer but did not make a senior appearance as the men from Craven Cottage achieved promotion to the Premier League.

Certainly, he would not have expected to play too much given his age and now it looks as though the Whites think it might be best if he got some senior minutes.

Of course, it would be tough to throw him into a Premier League game and so a move to League One appears on the cards, as he makes the short switch to AFC Wimbledon for a loan spell.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Fulham actually true?

1 of 10 Aleksandar Mitrovic netted 26 league goals in the 2019/20 season. True or false? True False

The Verdict

The Dons will be excited about this arrival given the potential he brings.

It’s a big moment for the forward as he’ll be suddenly playing senior football against experienced pros and wily centre-halves.

It’ll be a great learning experience for him, though, and if he can produce the goods and score some goals for the Dons, Fulham will be very pleased indeed.

Let’s see how he gets on once he moves to south west London.