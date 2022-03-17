Fulham player set for transfer talks with Scottish club

Fulham youngster Sylvester Jasper could soon become a permanent Hibernian player, with manager Shaun Maloney suggesting that talks could soon begin to turn his loan move into a full-time deal.

The 20-year-old, who this season has been called up to the Bulgaria under-21’s squad for the very first time, spent the first half of the campaign at League Two outfit Colchester United.

Having scored twice for the U’s in 18 games, Jasper then headed north of the border with Hibs taking him on until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet yet in the league in terms of goals or assists, Jasper starred in the Scottish Cup quarter final clash with Motherwell last weekend, assisting both goals in a 2-1 victory for Hibs.

That performance has led to Maloney discussing the future of Jasper, who has played three competitive games for Fulham – all in the 2019-20 season – and with the option to turn the loan permanent it would only need a negotiation on personal terms from the Scottish side t0 strike a deal.

“I think that will have to be discussed pretty soon, yes,” Maloney said regarding a potential permanent move for Jasper, per the Edinburgh Evening News. “It’s difficult to really say anything until we’ve actually got something definitive but from my side, I’m really pleased with how he’s playing. “I’m really pleased too, with how he’s progressing. He works extremely hard and like Elias he’s one of the first to arrive and last to leave the training centre, so I hope that continues. “What I really see in Sylvester is a real hunger to improve so if that continues, then I certainly hope we’ll continue to work with each other next season.” The Verdict With Fulham looking likely to be playing in the Premier League next season, Jasper would likely find himself on loan in the EFL or in Scotland again if he chose not to move to Easter Road on a permanent basis. There’s no doubting that the winger has talent, and he’s currently showing that north of the border, but he won’t be getting near Fulham’s first-team next season. Jasper starred in the Premier League under-23’s league last season and he’s transferred those talents to senior football, and he may feel as though a Championship club may take him on next season due to how well he’s playing right now. Fulham though clearly see no long-term future after placing a permanent option in the contract, so it wouldn’t be a shock if Jasper is a permanent Hibee in 2022-23.