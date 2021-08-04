Fulham player set for temporary exit following Sheffield Wednesday trial

Fulham youngster Sylvester Jasper is closing in on a season-long loan deal with League Two side Colchester United, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old, who predominantly operates as a winger but can also play as an attacking midfielder, played 16 times for the Cottagers’ under-23 side in the Premier League 2 competition last season, scoring eight times and adding three assists to his tally.

Jasper went on trial with Sheffield Wednesday last month with a potential loan deal on the table, however nothing came to fruition following his appearances in friendlies, despite Darren Moore stating that the teenager did ‘really well‘ in his performances.

Moore has instead opted to sign Wolves wide player Theo Corbeanu over Jasper, but it hasn’t taken him long to find another EFL club for the 2021-22 season.

He’s set to link up with Hayden Mullins at the Colchester Community Stadium for the duration of the upcoming campaign, but it won’t be his first taste of EFL football after making two appearances for Fulham in the 2019-20 Championship season.

The Verdict

This could be a really good move for Jasper after Sheffield Wednesday failed to make a move for him.

There would have been a lot of expectations on his shoulders if he went to a club like the Owls and playing in-front of 20,000 fans each week so it may have not been the worst thing in the world for the Yorkshire club to decide to not make a move.

Colchester’s squad right now looks pretty threadbare and in desperate need of additions, especially out wide and that could play into Jasper’s favour – a good season in League Two could further his development and considering he performed very well in Premier League 2 last season, there’s hope that he could be a first-teamer at Craven Cottage in a few years.