Fulham player set for Marco Silva lifeline

Fulham’s soon-to-be new boss, Marco Silva, is a fan of Aleksandar Mitrovic, which heightens the chance of the Serbian sticking around at Craven Cottage next season.

Scott Parker’s use of Mitrovic in the Premier League last season was interesting, with the now-departed Fulham boss handing him only 13 starts and preferring other options.

However, Football League World revealed earlier this week that Parker’s departure and subsequent move to AFC Bournemouth has heightened the chance of Mitrovic staying put at Fulham.

That fact has been relaid by Tom Barclay at The Sun, who confirms that Silva is an admirer of Mitrovic, who scored 26 goals for Parker during Fulham’s promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

There has, though, been an offer of £16m for the service of Mitrovic from Dynamo Moscow.

Understand Silva is a fan of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was the subject of a failed £16m bid from Dynamo Moscow last month — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) July 1, 2021

Silva has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Parker at Craven Cottage overnight.

It’s reported by the BBC that he’s in pole position to land the job in West London and return to English football to manage his third different club.

Initially, Silva impressed when taking charge of Hull City, despite the fact that he couldn’t guide the Tigers to safety in the Premier League.

On the back of that, the 43-year-old took charge of Everton in the Premier League.

25 questions about Fulham legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 Jonny Haynes scored how many goals for Fulham? 132 151 123 146

The Verdict

Mitrovic’s involvement in the Premier League last season was a surprise. Granted, he isn’t as prolific in the top-flight as he has been in the Championship, but he was expected to be Fulham’s key source of goals under Parker.

Talk of friction between the pair might not have been accurate, but the playing time offered to Mitrovic was an issue, which will hopefully be resolved now a new manager is on the way into Fulham.

Back in the Championship, the 26-year-old can offer you 20+ goals, which should be enough to give Fulham a realistic chance of challenging for promotion once more.

Those goals are worth so much to Fulham. If Mitrovic needed to be replaced, it would cost a fortune, so there’s little denying this is good news.

Thoughts? Let us know!