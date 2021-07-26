Fulham player sees transfer talks break down in proposed move away from Craven Cottage

Talks have broken down between Fulham and Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki regarding a possible move, as reported by The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler on Twitter.

The Greek club, who finished the regular domestic campaign in second place, submitted a £4 million offer for the 26-year-old back in June, according to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (25/06, 22:39).

Kamara joined the West London club in 2017 and has scored 17 times in 93 appearances.

The French-born striker has helped the Cottagers to Championship glory on two occasions, but it is yet to be seen if he will be awarded with a third opportunity to try and break out of the division.

The forward spent the second half of last season with Dijon but was unable to help steer the club from Ligue 1 relegation. Kamara netted once in seven starts for the French club, with his single goal coming on the final day of the season.

The verdict

Kamara has had a rather controversial Fulham career and it would be no surprise to see him on his way this summer.

Whilst he does offer an extra dimension, he has been unable to consistently provide the service he was brought in for.

He has still three years left on his contract, meaning it is quite a favourable time for the Championship club to sell, however, they may demand a higher price as a result – a fee that not many sides would be able to justify.

Kamara certainly has the ability to cause problems at second-tier level, but whether he would feature much for Fulham, should he stay, is yet to be seen.

