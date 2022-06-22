Fulham player responds to reported Rotherham United transfer agreement

Fulham right-back Marlon Fossey has rubbished reports stating that he has completed a switch to Championship outfit Rotherham United.

The 23-year-old is in high demand this summer following a stint on loan at League One side Bolton Wanderers last season, where he scored once and notched five assists in 15 appearances as a wing-back, before his campaign was ended abruptly due to injury.

At one point, the Trotters were hoping to secure the American on a permanent basis, with his contract at Craven Cottage expiring next summer.

However, reported second tier interest emerged a few weeks ago in Fossey, with Preston North End name-dropped as being keen on signing him.

Rotherham have also been mooted as a potential destination, with one tweet in particular claiming that the Millers were closing in on Fossey’s signature.

However, Fossey himself has put a stop to that story in particular by shutting down any talk that he may have or may be putting pen-to-paper for Paul Warne’s side.

I was wondering why people were congratulating me on my ‘move’…🤔

This tweet isn’t true 👍🏽 https://t.co/yBcDldmy4g — Marlon Fossey (@Marlonfossey_) June 22, 2022

“I was wondering why people were congratulating me on my ‘move’…” Fossey wrote.

“This tweet isn’t true.”

The Verdict

On paper, it didn’t make much sense for Rotherham to be after Fossey right now anyway with Chiedozie Ogbene still at the club.

And whilst Fossey only tweeted that the tweet wasn’t true in the sense that he was set to sign for the Millers, it doesn’t mean that it can’t happen in the future.

What it will do though is put Championship clubs on alert for the American’s availability – Ian Evatt has already moved on at Bolton to sign Conor Bradley from Liverpool, so that suggests he knows that Fossey is destined for the second tier.

Where Fossey ends up though remains to be seen, and if he keeps fit he could be a real asset to plenty of sides.