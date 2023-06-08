Leicester City are interested in the signing of Tom Cairney from Fulham this summer.

According to Tom Collomosse, the Foxes are one of several clubs weighing up a move for the 32-year-old.

The midfielder is seen as an experienced Championship player that can aid the club’s bid for promotion straight back to the Premier League.

How long is left on Tom Cairney’s Fulham contract?

The Englishman has just 12 months remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage, meaning Fulham may be open to a sale.

The Cottagers risk losing the player as a free agent next year if they do not cash-in on him in this transfer window.

Cairney played 33 times in the Premier League last season, albeit 27 of those appearances came from the bench.

The midfielder has been with Fulham since 2015, helping the team earn three promotions to the top flight in that time.

He has become an experienced Championship player, competing for Blackburn Rovers and Hull City in the second tier as well.

How has Tom Cairney fared in the Championship in his career?

Cairney initially cemented himself as a key part of Hull’s side in the Championship following their relegation in 2010, featuring as a regular presence in the side at just 19-years of age.

Cairney was a squad player as Hull earned promotion back to the Premier League in 2013, making 10 league appearances for the Tigers in a second place finish.

The 32-year-old moved on to Blackburn that summer, becoming a key figure in the team across his two seasons at Ewood Park.

It is this experience in the second tier that has drawn Leicester towards potentially making a move for the player this summer.

That his contract is set to expire in 12 months’ time will also help to keep the cost of any potential deal quite low.

Would Tom Cairney be a good signing for Leicester City?

Leicester will need to sign a whole new midfield based on how their progress in the transfer window is moving so far.

Cairney is an experienced figure who knows what it takes to compete at this level.

He would not be the most exciting arrival, but he would be a steady pair of hands that will bring leadership to the dressing room.

Cairney should be signed with the view of making him a useful squad player.

Any other significant role could prove too big of a downgrade on their existing options.

Youri Tielemans will be leaving the King Power this summer, but Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumaré could also be potentially departing this summer, leaving behind big shoes to fill in their place.