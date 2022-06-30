Fulham player on Gareth Ainsworth’s radar as Wycombe Wanderers eye new signings

Wycombe Wanderers managed to defy the odds again last season by creeping into the play-off places and very nearly sealing a spot back in the Championship.

In the end, it was Sunderland who claimed the victory and the Chairboys had to settle for at least another season in League One.

However, Gareth Ainsworth is well aware of what needs to be done to get a team promoted from this division and has done it with Wycombe in the past – so will no doubt try and make the right moves this summer.

One name who has been mentioned is Alfie Mawson and speaking to Sky Sports (via Bucks Free Press) the manager refused to rule out a move, claiming the club are ‘in contact’ with the player.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Wycombe Wanderers fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 1) What league does the club play in? Championship League One League Two

There is every chance that Mawson could be on the move this summer too, with the 28-year-old struggling to break into the Fulham team last season. He managed only six Championship games in total with one start and now that the Cottagers have been promoted up to the Premier League, he could get even less action next year.

That means the side could part ways with him this offseason – and Wycombe could be a potential landing spot for the defender.

However, when asked about any potential deal to bring Mawson to the club, Ainsworth admitted that he had spoken to the player but not that he had held any kind of transfer talks with the 28-year-old over a switch to the Chairboys.

He said: “I’m not saying that I haven’t spoken to Alfie as we’re friends, and we’ve been friends since he was here all those years ago and he was phenomenal for us. He has had a tough time with knocks, but, a fit Alfie Mawson?

“Wow, what a player he is. We’re in contact and watch this space.”

The Verdict

Gareth Ainsworth is a man who knows just how to get the best out of a team on a shoestring budget and has managed to get Wycombe promoted before doing just that.

He came close again in the last campaign but couldn’t quite get there. The boss though will know exactly the kind of players he needs to get the Chairboys firing and Mawson could certainly help them out considering his experience of playing at a high level in the EFL.

Considering he has played in the Premier League for two separate clubs, it would be quite the drop but quite the coup for Wycombe if they could pull off a deal for the defender and get the best out of him.

Mawson though has struggled with injuries, so a deal could be a gamble. If he is joining and ends up getting injured early on, it could be a waste of a big wage by Wycombe when they don’t have too much money in the first place. Ainsworth though has earned plenty of trust and with a deal not yet ruled out, it looks like it could certainly happen.