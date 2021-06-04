Fulham player in contract negotiations as future hangs in the balance

Marcus Bettinelli is currently in discussions with Fulham over his future with his contract expiring at the end of this month.

The Lilywhites return to the Sky Bet Championship for next season and will be looking to bounce back as soon as possible to the Premier League if they can.

A changed squad is probably likely given the change in division, meanwhile, and the club has confirmed its retained and released list this week.

Among the key points, goalkeeper Bettinelli, as per the club’s website, is in dialogue over his future and it just remains to be seen where he’s going to end up and decide he wants his future to lie.

The Verdict

Bettinelli’s appearances have dropped considerably in recent years for Fulham and he’ll want to know just what Scott Parker’s plans are for him before he puts pen to paper on any new deal.

He spent time on loan at Middlesbrough last season and featured fairly regularly but Boro have since signed Joe Lumley from Queens Park Rangers so perhaps that avenue is closed.

He has something to offer the right club, but he needs to work out whether his current side is that or whether it’s time to move.

21 things every Fulham fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were Fulham founded? 1885 1886 1879 1876