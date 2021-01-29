Fulham player facing career dilemma following Championship transfer interest

Experienced Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald is weighing up whether to move on from the Cottagers in the final few days of the transfer window – but he could sensationally end up retiring instead, per Sky Sports.

The 32-year-old has been a stalwart for many clubs in his career so far, including Burnley, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and he’s made 116 league appearances for Fulham since 2016.

But game-time has been harder to come by in recent years, with just 31 of those appearances coming since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, and he wasn’t registered in Fulham’s Premier League squad this season due to the competition in the engine room.

McDonald has only made one Fulham appearance of any kind this season – for their under-23 squad back in November – and Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports has revealed that several second tier clubs have made loan enquiries for the Scottish international.

But there could be another option on the table for McDonald – he could retire from playing and take up full-time coaching at Craven Cottage, with the club apparently valuing his experience very highly when it comes to teaching the younger players.

32 would be a relatively young age for McDonald to retire and he surely has a few more years left in his legs, but if a Championship move doesn’t come to fruition, he may not have many more options.

The Verdict

There are plenty of Championship clubs who could do with a player like McDonald to sit in-front of the defence and dictate play.

The thoughts of retirement are surely all-too premature, even though he has been playing regular first-team football since the age of 16 when he was at Dundee, it’s still baffling to think he may already be done.

Now that his name is out there as being available, there will surely be at least one Championship outfit who will make their move for McDonald before the window shuts at 11pm on February 1 – he has far too much quality to be sitting on the sidelines.