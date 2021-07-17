Fulham player eyeing Craven Cottage exit

Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri wants a move back to the Turkish top division with former loan club Galatasaray, according to the GS Gazete.

The 29-year-old spent the 2019/20 campaign with the Turkish side and made a respectable 27 appearances that season, recording two goals and three assists in the process, and is reportedly excited at the prospect of working with manager Fatih Terim again.

Since that loan, Seri has rarely featured for the Cottagers and was shipped out on another temporary deal to Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux for the second half of last season.

For a man who came to England with such promise after attracting interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, his Fulham move has undoubtedly been a disaster despite appearing regularly for the west London side in his first season at the club.

However, their demotions from the top flight in recent years have contributed to his downfall and he will now be searching for a permanent move away from the Championship side.

Luckily for the Ivory Coast international, his four-year deal at the club expires next summer, but new manager Marco Silva will be hoping to at least regain some of the money his side paid for the 29-year-old.

Seri arrived from French side Nice for a reported fee of around £25m back in the summer of 2018.

The Verdict:

Fulham made several high-cost signings three years ago in an attempt to re-establish themselves as a solid Premier League side following their promotion.

But these moves weren’t enough to save the Cottagers from the drop and Seri will be hugely disappointed they were unable to retain their place in the top flight.

If they had been able to stay in the Premier League for the 2019/20 season, Seri’s Fulham career may have been so different and with a year of English football under his belt, would have probably gone on to flourish at Craven Cottage.

But with a permanent move on the card within the next 12 months, it’s now down to the midfielder to ensure he ends his career on a special note with the Ivorian turning 30 in two days.