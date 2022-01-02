Fulham player departure on verge of completion

Fulham midfielder Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa will complete a permanent transfer to Italian giants Napoli this month, according to The Sun.

And it will scupper any hopes of Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace throwing a curveball into the mix with the Eagles interested in doing a deal for the Cameroon international.

Napoli took the midfielder on loan late on in the summer transfer window and he’s been a regular feature for the club in Serie A.

Anguissa has played 15 times in the league for Napoli and they are set to trigger the option in the deal to turn it into a permanent one, with a fee of around £12.7 million agreed in the contract.

That is significantly lower than the reported £30 million it took for the Cottagers to prize him away from Marseille in 2018, and he only spent two full seasons at the London club having joined Villarreal on loan for the 2019-20 season.

After featuring regularly in the Premier League for Fulham last season, Anguissa was snapped up to play at the highest level yet again and now he’s set to finally depart on a full-time basis.

The Verdict

There’s no doubting that Anguissa would be a player of high class in the Championship, but he clearly did not want to play in England’s second tier.

And with Fulham having decent options already in midfield it made sense to get rid of the 26-year-old, but they were never going to get the fee they paid for him.

Anguissa did have some good performances in the Premier League last season and that is why he attracted interest from the likes of Palace and Napoli.

This is good for Fulham though because they can potentially re-invest the incoming money and Marco Silva may be able to freshen his squad up for the rest of the campaign.