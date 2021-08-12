Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara is close to completing his move away from Craven Cottage this summer with him set to undergo a medical with Greek side Aris Thessaloniki, according to Greek outlet Nova Sports.

It has been reported previously this summer that Aris have been interested in taking the attacker to Greece as they aim to bolster their attacking options. However, The Athletic did report that a potential £4 million move for the forward had broken down.

Since then, reports had remerged that Aris were continuing to attempt to reach an agreement with Fulham over a potential deal for Kamara. It was believed that a fresh breakthrough had been reached between the Greek side and Marco Silva’s side and that a deal could be completed shortly.

The latest report from Nova Sports now reveals that Kamara is set to undergo a medical with Aris on Wednesday ahead of sealing his move to Greece.

That comes with the 26-year-old already believed to have agreed personal terms with them and now the only thing that needs completing is the formalities of a medical.

The verdict

From this update it would suggest that Kamara is set to finally depart Craven Cottage for Aris this summer and that should finally put to bed what has been something of an ongoing transfer saga over the last few weeks.

Kamara did come off the bench as a late sub against Middlesbrough in Fulham’s Championship opener against Middlesbrough. That suggested that Silva could still potentially find a role for him within his squad this season. However, it seems unlikely that he would have ever been able to force his way into the starting line-up on a consistent basis.

The 26-year-old has produced some positive moments for Fulham during his time with the club, but there have also been a few moments of controversy along the way. A fresh start for Kamara might be what he needs to get his form up and running once again.

While Fulham will also be able to recoup some extra potential transfer funds and see their wage bill improved, which might help them make one or two late signings of their own.

It therefore seems like this move is something of a no-brainer for all concerned really and it will provide a chance for Kamara to get some consistent game time somewhere new. The 26-year-old has shown enough with Fulham to suggest he will be a strong performer in Greece.