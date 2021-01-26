Fulham player being targeted by Championship sides as February 1st transfer deadline creeps closer

Fulham’s Neeskens Kebano is attracting attention from a host of Championship sides, according to Football Insider.

Kebano has played almost 100 times since joining the Cottagers from Genk, but has struggled for opportunities since Scott Parker’s men were promoted back to the Premier League last season.

His only league start this term came during the opening day defeat to Arsenal – with his only other three starts coming in the EFL Cup.

Kebano, who scored in the recent third-round FA Cup victory at rivals Queens Park Rangers, also featured in the fourth-round defeat at Burnley on Sunday, but Football Insider believe that the 28-year-old could leave the club on loan before Monday’s deadline.

Kebano signed a new two-year contract at Craven Cottage following their promotion, in which he contributed to significantly after scoring the crucial second in the play-off victory at Cardiff, but has been restricted to just 10 appearances in all competitions this term.

The Verdict

This is a sensible move for both parties.

The addition of Ademola Lookman has seen Kebano’s opportunities decreased and the chances of them improving during the second-half of the campaign appear slim.

And I believe that whilst Kebano has struggled during both of Fulham’s Premier League seasons, he impressed when the Whites were in the second-tier, and think there would be a queue of Championship sides interested in signing him this month.