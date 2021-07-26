Fulham player attracting transfer interest from Turkish trio and French outfit

Jean Michael-Seri could be set to exit Fulham once again this summer with three Turkish sides lining up a move for his signature, per French publication Foot Mercato.

They claim that along with Ligue 1 champions Lille, both Trabzonspor and Adana Demirspor are interested in signing the Ivory Coast international, along with his former loan club Galatasaray.

Having played for the latter during the 2019-20 season, Seri has reportedly declared his interest in returning to Istanbul according to Turkish site GS Gazete, but they could face competition from two league rivals.

And Lille, who sold midfielder Boubakary Soumare to Leicester City this summer, are said to be looking at Seri – who has just one year remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage – as his replacement.

Seri has spent parts of the last two seasons out on loan in both Turkey and France and hasn’t made a league appearance for the Cottagers since his 32 outings in the 2018-19 season after he joined from OGC Nice for a reported £25 million, but according to The Athletic, new head coach Marco Silva is thought to be an admirer of his talents.

But his future at Craven Cottage remains in limbo due to all of the interest surrounding his signature.

The Verdict

According to Salarysport, Seri is on a weekly wage of around £65,000 – that is one that could do with being off the books due to Financial Fair Play constraints.

Especially if Seri isn’t going to be a regular starter it would make even more sense, and the apparent arrival of Matt Grimes which is set to happen soon surely means that the club have made their mind up on the Ivorian’s future.

Wherever Seri heads it’s likely to be a loan deal until the end of the season, which is when his Fulham contract expires, as no-one is likely willing to pay his whole wages unless a deal can be struck where the Cottagers pay part of them for him to move on.

Seri definitely has talent, but he’s never really shown it in west London and he needs a fresh start elsewhere.