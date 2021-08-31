Fulham open transfer talks to try sign 27-year-old from Premier League club before 11pm deadline

Fulham have opened talks with Newcastle United right-back Emil Krafth, as reported by Football Insider.

The Swedish international is being viewed by The Cottagers, but any move will have to progress quickly with just a few hours left of this transfer window.

The 27-year-old, who featured in all of Sweden’s matches during Euro 2020, started 14 games for The Magpies last season, appearing from the bench in a further two matches.

Krafth can also operate as a central defender and played in that position on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Despite, starting against West Ham during their 4-2 defeat on day one of the new campaign, Krafth has not featured in the latest two games for The Magpies.

Krafth has racked up 42 appearances for Newcastle since his 2019 move from Amiens. He has also accumulated over 30 games for his national side.

The verdict

This is a move that does make sense, but only if it is temporary.

Kenny Tete is the club’s first-choice option and even with him out for a while, there are still options there, although, the 27-year-old would be an excellent addition.

Dennis Odoi proved once again to be a strong option at right-back during Saturday’s 3-0 triumph over Stoke City.

The club also have Steven Sessegnon at their disposal, and whilst he has shown excellent promise from a young age, it remains to be seen if he is ready for consistent game time as of yet.

There is certainly logic to this move, but when Tete returns to fitness, Krafth’s game time will probably decrease – that is if he can beat the aforementioned duo to the starting spot too.

12 of these 25 Fulham facts are fake – Can you identify them

1 of 25 Fulham are London's oldest football club playing professionally – True or false? True False