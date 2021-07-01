Fulham on the cusp of appointing Scott Parker successor

Fulham have agreed a three-year deal with Marco Silva, who will arrive at Craven Cottage as Scott Parker’s successor.

A report from The Telegraph has confirmed that it will be Silva that succeeds Parker in West London, with an announcement expected later today.

Parker’s exit appeared inevitable on the back of relegation from the Premier League last season, with the 40-year-old leaving Fulham and taking up the job at AFC Bournemouth earlier this week.

That’s left Fulham on the lookout for a new manager to come in this week and prepare them for another shot at promotion in the Championship.

The Telegraph confirm that it is Silva that they have settled on, with the 43-year-old set to return to English football for the first time in two-and-a-half years.

Silva’s last job in England came with Everton, who he departed in 2019.

Before that, though, the Portuguese impressed with Hull City, despite the fact that he couldn’t keep the Tigers in the Premier League during the 2016/17 campaign.

On the back of that, he moved to Watford, before taking on the Everton job.

Now, Silva is set to return to English football and take on the Championship, signing a three-year deal with Fulham. The Cottagers have won promotion to the Premier League in two of the last four seasons, but have failed to establish themselves as a top-flight side.

The Verdict

It’s really good to see Fulham moving so swiftly to appoint Parker’s successor.

The way in which his exit was handled was good, with Fulham biding themselves time to sort something out despite the fact that it always seemed likely Parker was moving on.

Silva arrives with a point to prove in England after spells with Watford and Everton, but he also arrives with decent pedigree and should be seen as an exciting appointment.

Fulham getting it done so swiftly after losing Parker is only a good thing too. It gives Silva the chance to get his feet under the table, have a say on transfers and pre-season, with the view of hitting the ground running.

Thoughts? Let us know!