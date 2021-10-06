Fulham on course for positive injury boost in time for QPR clash

Fulham have hopes that Fabio Carvalho is going to be fit to face Queens Park Rangers after the international break.

The two west London rivals are heading in the right direction so far this season with them both up near the sharp end, though it is perhaps Rangers who might be happier with how they’re looking in the table than Fulham, given the Whites will feel as though they should be up right at the top.

Both, though, are in decent enough shape as we head into another international break and, once it has ended, they clash at Craven Cottage on October 16th.

Fulham will be looking to make home advantage count, then, and have been given an extra edge, potentially, by the news that Fabio Carvalho, according to the Daily Mail, could be fit for the clash.

The Verdict

The attacking midfielder has got bags of talent and having him back involved in a big game against west London rivals Queens Park Rangers could be a huge boost for Fulham.

The player has been missing for the last few weeks now and has been a miss in all fairness, with Fulham still producing some good performances and results but perhaps getting a little bit sketchy in terms of consistency.

They’ll hope, then, he’s back sooner rather than later.

Only a true expert on Fulham will get these 27 Cottagers quiz questions correct

1 of 27 Has Fulham's xG been higher on average than their opponent's during the 2021/22 campaign in all competitions? Yes No