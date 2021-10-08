Fulham must make logical transfer decision amidst interest from Leeds United, Norwich City, Southampton and West Ham: Opinion

Once again Fulham have unearthed another rough diamond from their youth ranks in the form of attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

The Portuguese born England youth international is one of the hottest properties in the Football League right now, and for that reason the Cottagers are understandably keen to hold onto him for as long as they can.

However after seeing the 19-year-old make a fine start to the current campaign, a spanner has seemingly been thrown in the works.

Carvalho’s existing contract at Craven Cottage is due to expire in the summer of next year, thus heightening the possibility that he could move on to a new club in the not too distant future.

And it’s fair to say that there has been nothing to dampen those expectations in the media, with Football League World exclusively reporting today that Fulham are growing concerned over the continued contract impasse, particularity after a recent report emerged over the fact that the player is looking to switch management companies.

Indeed speculation is also being heightened by the long list of clubs that are said to be keen on signing the youngster, with the likes of Leeds United, Norwich City, Southampton and West Ham all being linked during the summer, alongside foreign interest from European heavyweights Porto, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It’s a situation that Fulham are no strangers to, with this current wrangle with Carvalho and his representatives drawing comparisons to when Patrick Roberts left the club to join Manchester City in a much publicised deal.

On that occasion the Whites got a significant fee for selling Roberts at the right time and for that reason, their aims surely have to align with that outcome once again in the case of Carvalho.

At the time of writing, the club is almost certain to receive bids for the attacker come the turn of the new year, with the January window presenting what could be the last opportunity they have to cash in on a player who has all the hallmarks of a generational talent.

Losing him for free next summer would surely be a source of great disappointment for Fulham and for that reason they should strongly consider cashing in whilst there is still some value left to a deal being struck with another club.

As for the player’s thoughts on his own situation, the 19-year-old is only focused on one thing:

“My aim is to perform well this season and help Fulham get promoted which is what we collectively aspire to do.

“On an individual basis, try to win as many awards as I can, score goals and help the team with my performances.”

Driven by his desire to be the best player he can be, Carvalho is set up to enjoy a long and successful career, wherever he ends up further down the line.