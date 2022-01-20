Fulham midfielder speaks out amid Liverpool and Southampton interest

Fabio Carvalho has lit up the Championship with Fulham so far this season, helping his side climb to the very top of the second tier table.

The youngster has managed an impressive nine goal contributions in just 16 league games so far this season for the Cottagers and it appears as though he has really burst onto the scene now – and shows no signs of slowing down. The player himself is thriving and has admitted to the club’s official website that he is enjoying his time at Craven Cottage.

He has previously looked solid for the club’s reserve side but is now flourishing in the first-team picture. His displays have even caught the eye of teams much higher in the football pyramid, with Liverpool and Southampton having both been linked with deals for the 19-year-old.

The Reds have been considering a deal as reported by The Daily Express, while the Saints are also in the running.

Fulham will undoubtedly not want to lose one of their brightest talents, especially if they end up getting promoted to the Premier League. It looks as though the side have nothing to worry about as of yet though, with the player himself admitting he is enjoying his time at Craven Cottage.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Carvalho claimed: “It’s fun. I’m having fun.

“It’s helping having a front four contributing, putting in a shift and it helps to have Mitro [Aleksandr Mitrovic] – he’s scoring half our goals at the moment. It’s been a great start to the year.

“I feel like we’re starting how we started the season – strong, with confidence.”

Carvalho then might not be prised away from Fulham too easily – and Southampton and any other interested parties may have a battle on their hands to secure his signature.

The Verdict

Fabio Carvalho does look the real deal for Fulham so far and with the player possessing such talent, it means there is bound to be interest in him from elsewhere.

The Cottagers would do well currently to try and keep hold of him, especially with the side currently in the middle of a push for Premier League promotion. The youngster has played a big part in that and if he can secure a promotion with his current team, it would be a great experience for him.

The Championship side too will need him to stay in order to help them continue to challenge at the very top of the division. If he stays, then it could be a good arrangement for both parties then. It looks like he is enjoying his football though, which is a great sign that he won’t want out yet.

If he’s happy playing with Fulham, then it means he is much more likely to want to stay with them, even with Southampton and Liverpool interest. It may be tempting to jump ship for a Premier League outfit but right now, both of them are in a good place.