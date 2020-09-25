Fulham midfielder linked with Championship move

Cardiff City have registered their interest in signing Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (24/9/20, 6:59pm).

Knockaert only signed for Fulham permanently in July, having caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Cottagers last term.

Fulham finished fourth in the Championship table last season, but won promotion via the play-offs, after beating London rivals Brentford in the final at Wembley.

Knockaert played a key role in that promotion-winning season with Scott Parker’s side, with the Frenchman making 46 appearances for the club, whilst also chipping in with four goals and five assists in all competitions.

But he hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked to already in the Premier League for Fulham, with the winger not making a single appearance for them in their league campaign so far.

It’s been a tricky start to life back in the top-flight for Fulham, who are currently sat 18th in the table after their opening two matches.

Knockaert’s lack of game time could see him head for the Craven Cottage exit door in the coming weeks, with the summer transfer window set to close in October.

A move to Cardiff could be tempting for the winger as well, with the Bluebirds keen to mount another serious push for promotion into the Premier League.

Neil Harris’ side were beaten by Fulham in their play-off semi-final last season, and it appears as though the club are keen to sign Knockaert after some strong performances last season.

The Bluebirds are next in action this weekend, when they host Championship league-leaders Reading, in what is certain to be a tricky test.

The Verdict:

I like the sound of this potential deal.

Knockaert isn’t going to be getting the regular minutes he wants to with Fulham whilst they’re in the Premier League, so it would make sense for him to leave the club in the near future.

A loan move to Cardiff could be the ideal opportunity for him to find regular minutes at a team that are likely to be challenging for promotion into the top-flight.

It would be a move that would be ideal for both parties involved, as the Bluebirds could certainly benefit from adding strength in depth to their attacking options.