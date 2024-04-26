Highlights Jay Stansfield's loan move to Birmingham City has been a win-win for all parties involved this season.

Stansfield's success has made him a key player for Birmingham, with interest likely from other clubs this summer.

Birmingham fans would love to keep Stansfield, but his future at the club may depend on their league status next season.

Jay Stansfield has been in very impressive form for Birmingham City this season, and parent club Fulham may have Blues to thank in the years to come.

The 21-year-old has played a lot of football at St Andrew's, and it's been a perfect example of a loan move benefiting all three parties involved.

Birmingham benefited from Stansfield's performances, with the Devon-born attacker being one of their star players this season, whilst Stansfield has reaped the rewards of playing regular football, and Fulham will have a more rounded, better footballer when he returns to the club for pre-season training.

The move to St Andrew's has done Stansfield the world of good, and in a strange way, playing and thriving in a Birmingham side this season, who have been such a basket case at times, can only stand him in good stead for the future.

Fulham may have Birmingham City to thank for any future cash windfall

There's no doubt that Jay Stansfield's move to Birmingham City would have seen his stock rise, and there may be interest in the player this summer, whether that be on loan or on a permanent basis.

The youngster has been a standout performer for the club this season, and he's Blues' top scorer after making it into double figures in the Championship.

Birmingham City's 2023/24 Top Scorers - BBC Sport Player P G A Jay Stansfield 45 13 3 Juninho Bacuna 46 9 6 Jordan James 46 8 0 Joji Miyoshi 46 6 6 Siriki Dembélé 36 6 1 Accurate as of 25th April 2024

In total, Stansfield has played 45 games and counting, and it can't be underestimated how beneficial this has been for his career.

For a young player to thrive on loan at Birmingham in difficult circumstances shows a lot about the player, and Fulham will be fully aware that they've got a talent on their hands.

It remains to be seen what Fulham choose to do with Stansfield next season, but having undertaken something of an apprenticeship in the EFL with loan spells in League One and the Championship in consecutive seasons, he's surely deserving of being in and around Fulham's Premier League squad next season.

If and when the Cottagers decide to sell him in years to come, Birmingham City will be safe in the knowledge that they played a huge role in developing Stansfield, and Fulham know who to thank for any future cash windfall.

Birmingham City would love to keep Jay Stansfield next season

Jay Stansfield has become a fan favourite at St Andrew's this season thanks to his performances, and they would love to keep him at the club next season, but that looks unlikely at the moment.

Birmingham are in grave danger of being relegated to League One next season, and there's absolutely no chance that Stansfield will play for them next season if they're in the third tier.

However, if the club stay up, you'd have thought that they'd test the waters with a move for Stansfield, whether that be on loan, or permanently, if finances permit.

There's bound to be more competitive Championship clubs, or even Premier League sides sniffing around the forward in the summer, so they'll have a battle on their hands to sign him, but given Stansfield's success with the club this summer, they'll be in with a chance.

It's been an utterly miserable campaign on the pitch for Birmingham City this season, but Stansfield has been a real shining light, and regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season, he'll always be well thought of at St Andrew's.