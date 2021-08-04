Fulham man set for permanent exit following transfer breakthrough with European outfit

Aboubakar Kamara’s time at Fulham is set to come to an end, according to reports in Greece.

All About Aris are reporting that a deal for the Mauritius international should be completed within the next 24 hours to take him to Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki after stating last night that a breakthrough had occurred in negotiations between the two parties.

It will be a permanent departure for the 26-year-old and it will bring an end to a turbulent spell at Craven Cottage for Kamara.

The French-born forward arrived from Amiens in 2017, scoring seven Championship goals in his debut season but the following campaign saw then manager Claudio Ranieri fall out with Kamara after he took a penalty off Aleksandar Mitrovic – which he went on to miss.

Not long after, Kamara was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and criminal damage and that saw his season end at Craven Cottage as he eventually joined Yeni Malatyaspor on loan – however he returned to the fold in west London for the following season-and-a-half before another temporary exit in February to Dijon.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from Fulham’s last 15 opening day matches?

1 of 15 1. 2020/21 v Arsenal 3-0 loss 1-0 win 3-1 loss 2-2 draw

It emerged last month that Aris wanted to take Kamara to Greece, but The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler reported last week that a £4 million move had broken down.

Things seem to have picked up once again though and it looks as though Kamara will be heading across Europe immediately.

The Verdict

Even though Fulham are short of attacking options, this move probably suits all parties.

Kamara didn’t feature much for Fulham last season and he was clearly not in Marco Silva’s plans, so cashing in on him and potentially recouping £4 million isn’t a bad deal whatsoever.

The supposed arrival of Rodrigo Muniz will only push him down the pecking order and this move gives Kamara a chance to rebuild his career on the continent – the fact he is only 26 means that he still has time to develop as a player.

He’s probably not one that Cottagers fans will have too fond memories of though so it’s in the best interests of everyone to move on.