Fulham man delivers social media message following League Cup exit to Leeds United

Fulham defender Michael Hector revealed his delight to be back out playing for the Cottagers, even though the side lost a penalty shootout to Leeds United in the League Cup last night.

The centre-back has struggled to force his way into Marco Silva’s XI for the Championship games, with his only appearance prior to last night coming in the cup success at Birmingham last month.

Hector was given an opportunity against the Whites though, and he generally impressed, helping the side to a clean sheet against Marcelo Bielsa’s side, whilst he also scored from the spot.

It wasn’t to be though, with Rodrigo Muniz missing at the sudden death stage to ensure the Premier League side progressed.

Nevertheless, Hector still took positives from the game as he shared an update with supporters on Instagram.

“Nice to be back playing under the lights at the Cottage. Good to get 90 mins and a clean sheet. Another day we go through on pens.”

The 29-year-old is unlikely to keep his place for the trip to Bristol City this weekend, with Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo the preferred pairing right now.

The verdict

The cup gave Silva a chance to rotate his squad and Hector clearly saw it as a valuable chance to impress the boss, which he would’ve done last night.

As he points out, there were positives to take, particularly defensively, as they kept the Whites out, but unfortunately they didn’t get the win they all wanted.

Now though, it’s back to the Championship and even though Hector is unlikely to feature this weekend, he has shown he can deliver if needed, which may well be the case over what is a long, tough season.

