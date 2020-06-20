Fulham man confirms summer exit amid European interest

Matt O’Riley is set to leave Fulham in the summer after rejecting a new contract with the club.

The 19-year-old has been with the club since the age of eight, but after another season spent with the development squad, O’Riley will leave in the summer to pursue new opportunities.

According to Sky Sports, several unnamed Championship clubs are said to be keen on signing him for free this summer, with interest also coming from the Netherlands and Belgium.

O’Riley has long been regarded as one of Fulham’s brighter youth products. But the Hounslow-born midfielder has made just one Championship appearance under Scott Parker this season.

His first-team debut came back in 2017 during an EFL Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers. Aged 16, many were excited by the prospect of O’Riley, but he like several other promising youth players at the club has failed to make an impact on the first-team under Parker.

The one exception being Jay Stansfield – at 17-years-old, Stansfield shot through the Fulham ranks after scoring countless goals for both the U18 and U23 sides, and went on to make his first-team debut in the 2-1 FA Cup win over Aston Villa back in January.

Other recent examples include both Ryan and Steven Sessegnon, with the latter also struggling to get a foothold in the first-team after his brother’s move to Spurs last summer.

The verdict

Plenty of Fulham fans will be disappointed with this one. O’Riley has long been regarded by them as a prospect, but like so many other youngsters at the club, he’s just not been given his chance. At 19, he still has his whole career ahead of him, and it’ll be interesting to see where he moves next.