Fulham man closing in on transfer move as talks underway with European outfit

Terence Kongolo is in talks with Groningen as he closes in on a move away from Fulham.

The 27-year-old defender has endured a very tough time since arriving in the capital from Huddersfield, with injuries restricting the impact he has been able to make for the Cottagers.

Whilst he hasn’t always been available for current boss Marco Silva, Kongolo is way down the pecking order under the current coach, so an exit had been anticipated in the January window.

And, it appears that will be the case, as West London Sport have confirmed that discussions have been held over a deal that will see Kongolo return to the Netherlands to link up with top-flight outfit Groningen for the remainder of the campaign.

Moving the former Monaco man on a permanent basis is likely to be tough for the Cottagers, and the fact he is still contracted to the Londoners until 2024 makes it more difficult.

Kongolo has not featured for Fulham since playing the full game as they lost to Wolves at home in April 2021.

What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Fulham players play at now?

1 of 22 Neil Etheridge Birmingham Cardiff Stoke Aston Villa

The verdict

This is a move that should suit all parties. Firstly, Fulham are going to struggle to sell Kongolo permanently given his lack of minutes, so they need him to go out and to play regularly to show what he can do.

Meanwhile, from the perspective of the player, he will be desperate to get some minutes on the pitch and that’s clearly not going to happen at Fulham.

So, this is a deal that everyone could benefit from and you would expect it to be finalised in the coming days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.