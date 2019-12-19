Fulham man catches eye of prominent scout

Recognised Eredivisie scout Xander Wilkinson has published a list of all the best Premier League 2 talents that he’s seen this year, and Fulham’s Cody Drameh is amongst them.

Drameh, 18, has been a prominent figure for Fulham’s U23 squad in the PL2 this season.

He’s one of the few in the squad who’s been at the club since an early age and has this season been enjoying his step-up from the U18 squad to the development.

The Dulwich-born full-back has also been involved in England’s youth set-up this season, having been called up to the U18 squad back in March.

Today, Wilkinson has picked out Drameh as one of the brighter talents that he’s seen whilst scouting the PL2 for the next big things in football, posting this tweet about him:

RB- Cody Drameh (Fulham)

Defensively so impressive! His mind works quicker than most right backs I’ve seen in a naturally defensive mindset. Tactically very aware of what is being asked of him, times his engagements well, needs to add a little more unpredictability going forward. pic.twitter.com/iFIXWllwWv — Xander Wilkinson (@Xander0894) December 19, 2019

It’s not known which club Wilkinson is working on behalf of but he certainly seems impressed with Drameh, citing the defensive and tactical side of his game as his strengths.

So many young full-backs today are really talented going forward and not so defensively – Drameh seems like the best of both worlds according to Wilkinson, and he’ll be a name that Fulham fans will remember after today.

The verdict

Fulham haven’t had all that many youngsters come through their ranks of late but Drameh looks like one who could break that mould.

He’s a sprightly full-back who suits the modern game and Parker being very much an advocate of that, could well give Drameh his senior debut at the club.