Fulham man attracting top-flight European interest ahead of transfer deadline

Several clubs in the Eredivisie are interested in Fulham’s Terence Kongolo, who is expected to leave on loan before the deadline later this month.

The defender has had a pretty disastrous time of things since making the move to Craven Cottage from Huddersfield, with injury issues restricting the number of appearances he could make.

However, he is believed to be fit and available now but he is not going to force his way into Marco Silva’s plans, so a move does seem likely.

And, media outlet de Gelderlander have claimed that there is plenty of interest in the homeland of the four-cap Netherlands international, with a loan move on the cards.

Whilst they don’t name the clubs that are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old, they seem clear that a temporary switch will be arranged for the defender by the end of the month.

Kongolo has plenty of experience in the Dutch top-flight having come through the ranks and made over 100 appearances for Feyenoord before leaving for Monaco in a €12m deal back in 2017.

The verdict

This is a move that needs to happen for Kongolo’s career as he isn’t going to get minutes at Fulham and he will be frustrated at how injuries have impacted him since he arrived in the capital.

Now though, he needs to try and play football and you can’t imagine that the Cottagers will stand in his way as they will want to free up some space and funds.

With his deal running until 2024, a loan seems the best and most realistic option, so you’d expect something to happen this month.

