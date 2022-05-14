Fulham make transfer decision on Liverpool youngster amid eight-figure valuation

Fulham have registered their interest in signing Neco Williams on a permanent basis this summer.

The Liverpool full back has been on loan with the Cottagers since a January agreement was struck between the clubs.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have put a £12 million valuation on the Welshman ahead of any potential summer move.

It has previously been reported that Williams would be keen to make the switch to London should Marco Silva’s side earn promotion to the Premier League for next season.

With Fulham now having secured that promotion back to the top flight, attention will now turn to securing the 21-year old as the club’s first permanent signing of the summer.

Williams has performed well for the team and was an important player in the second half of the campaign as Fulham earned a league title to go with their promotion.

The Liverpool youngster played 14 times in the Championship, even scoring twice from right-back and also earning two assists.

This will be Fulham’s third campaign in the top flight in the last five seasons having been relegated on the first attempt in their previous two recent promotions.

Silva will be hoping for a better shake with the club during his time in the Premier League with the club.

The Verdict

Williams performed well with Fulham this season and cemented his place in the side.

He would be a solid signing for the team having already been bedded in during the last few months.

His age is also a great factor in a possible deal, with great potential re-sale value should he continue to perform at a high standard.

Bringing in players with experience in the Premier League will also be a help, with the club perhaps learning from some of their previous mistakes in the transfer market after promotion.