Fulham make offer for Blackburn Rovers man as transfer deadline looms

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz is the subject of an offer from Premier League outfit Fulham with just over 24 hours remaining until the transfer deadline, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported.

News of the Cottagers’ offer for the 23-year-old has emerged just a couple of hours after Brereton Diaz netted the only goal of Rovers’ 1-0 victory over Blackpool, which was his third of the campaign already.

Fuham are on the lookout for a fresh attacking option, with their move for Roma’s Justin Kluivert breaking down after he failed to obtain a work permit to play in the UK.

Do you love Blackburn Rovers? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 25 Bob Crompton primarily played what position for Blackburn? Striker Midfielder Defender Goalkeeper

And with the ability to also play as a central striker, the Chile international could provide another option to the prolific Aleksandar Mitrovic as well as playing in his more natural position on the left flank.

A plethora of Premier League clubs have declared their interest in Brereton Diaz this summer, including Everton and West Ham United, with French outfit Nice also submitting an offer for his services.

However, Fulham have made their move with the deadline looming on September 1, as they hope to prize the versatile attacker away from Ewood Park.

The Verdict

Clubs have had all summer to meet Blackburn’s asking price for Brereton Diaz, but it looks like it is going down to the wire.

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has never ruled out the forward’s potential departure, especially as he has less than one year left on his contract, but it would be a bitter blow if Blackburn were to lose him this late in the day.

They would need to secure a replacement on the left wing for Brereton Diaz as well in the next 24 hours, which is easier said than done, but the Chile international will surely want to test himself at the highest level.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out, but don’t be shocked if more clubs put bids in for him in the early stages of deadline day.