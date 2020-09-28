Fulham make approach for Championship star

Fulham have made an approach for Ben Godfrey at Norwich City, according to Football Insider, with the Yellows telling them that they do not want to let him go.

The Lilywhites will be looking to earn an important win this evening against Aston Villa as they look to get off of the mark points-wise in the Premier League.

Certainly, their game against Leeds United will be one that showed they are capable of scoring goals this season but it’s defensively where they have looked slack already this season and that needs to improve.

Godfrey, then, could be part of the answer for Scott Parker or at least that is what Football Insider thinks with this report.

Godfrey still has several years left on his current deal with Norwich City so isn’t likely to come cheap and the Yellows are also thought to be eager to keep hold of him, informing Fulham of their stance.

The Verdict

Fulham are keen on Godfrey but whether or not they manage to get him remains to be seen as it appears the Yellows are eager to try and keep him for a while yet.

That makes sense with the ability and potential he has so let’s see what happens here…