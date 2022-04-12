Fulham make £7m transfer approach for winger

Championship outfit Fulham have entered negotiations to try and lure Shakhtar Donetsk wide man Manor Solomon, as per a Twitter update from The Telegraph journalist John Percy.

The 22-year-old has scored four times in 16 appearances in Ukraine’s top flight this term, also plying his trade in the Champions League five times during the 2021/22 campaign and establishing himself as a key asset under Robert De Zerbi.

Also capped at an international level with Israel, scoring four times in 28 appearances for his national side, he has seemingly been scouted by the Cottagers who may have also been attracted to his signature by his nine goals in 23 league matches last season.

Domestic football is currently off the menu for the 22-year-old due to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, although it’s currently unclear whether the war will play a part in these negotiations.

As per journalist Percy, Solomon will act as a replacement for Liverpool-bound Fabio Carvalho if the former seals a move to Craven Cottage, with a £7m fee being mentioned as talks continue between the two clubs.

This transfer may be partly funded by the sale of 19-year-old Carvalho, with Marco Silva’s side reportedly in line to receive an initial £5m for his services with a further £2.7m potentially still to come in add-ons.

The Verdict:

Some would perhaps see this as a gamble considering he hasn’t exactly been on top goalscoring form apart from that glorious 2021/22 season – but the fact he already has Champions League experience under his belt at 22 is promising.

He has also scored in the European competition, testing himself against some of the continent’s best teams and that can only bode well for the Cottagers in their quest to recruit the players needed to seal their place in the division for the long term.

The 22-year-old has operated as an advanced midfielder before so could come in as a Carvalho replacement but mainly operates as a wide man, potentially limiting Neeskens Kebano and Bobby Decordova-Reid’s game time.

At this stage, it would be difficult to see Harry Wilson come out of the starting 11 considering how much of an asset he has been this term, so the Cottagers could have three of their four attacking starters already in place in the early stages of the summer with Solomon, Wilson and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Considering this would be his first spell in England, Solomon would definitely have a point to prove so there would be no shortage of motivation for him to do well in west London.