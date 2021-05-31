Fulham maintaining firm stance on Sheffield United target with Slavisa Jokanovic ready to test their resolve

Fulham are going to place a price tag of around £10 million on midfielder Tom Cairney with Sheffield United registering an interest in him, according to teamTALK.

Football League World has already revealed that Cairney is on the radar of Sheffield United this summer, with new manager Slavisa Jokanovic keen to reunite with the midfielder after he played a crucial part in his promotion-winning side at Craven Cottage in 2017/18.

However, the latest report from teamTALK reveals that Fulham are set to hold off any decisions over the futures of key players until they have resolved the situation of Scott Parker. It is believed that the club’s hierarchy are not pleased with reports emerging from their manager’s camp that he was unhappy with their transfer business.

It is being reported that they are going to remain firm over their stance on Cairney and it would take an offer of around the £10 million mark for them to consider cashing in on him this summer. That suggests it is going to be tough for the Blades to get this transfer over the line.

The verdict

It is no surprise that Cairney is attracting the attention of Jokanovic this summer because he was exceptional for him in their time together at Fulham. The new Sheffield United manager obviously sees him as a player that could be central to his planning with the Blades and who could make a real difference to their chances of securing promotion.

Selling to a potential promotion rival would be a huge gamble by Fulham, and the midfielder is someone that is going to be a quality performer in the Championship next term if he stays. Therefore, you can understand why they are maintaining such a firm stance on his valuation here.

£10 million though seems a price that it could be worth Sheffield United paying this summer. Although they might have to sell players first and that could come with Sander Berge attracting the attentions of Arsenal. So, this is a transfer that we might yet still see happen this window.