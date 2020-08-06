Fulham locked in transfer tussle with Crystal Palace for free-agent ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Fulham are eyeing a transfer swoop for former AFC Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser according to Sky Sports.

It is also claimed that Crystal Palace are also interested in signing the 26-year-old ahead of the 2020/21 campaign in the top-flight.

The Cottagers recently won promotion into the Premier League, after they beat Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Joe Bryan netted a brace as they gave themselves breathing space in extra-time, before Brentford’s Henrik Dalsgaard made it a nervy finish.

But Scott Parker’s side held on to win promotion, and will now be looking at adding to their squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Fraser has been a free-agent since he opted not to renew his contract ahead of the resumption of the Premier League season, with Bournemouth eventually being relegated into the Championship on the final day of the season.

He made 32 appearances for the Cherries, and chipped in with one goal and four assists in all competitions last term, and will be eager to have his future resolved ahead of the new league campaign.

The Verdict:

He’s exactly the type of player they need to be looking at.

Fraser has experience of playing in the Premier League, and was one of the few players to come away with any credit for their performances for Bournemouth this season, as they were eventually relegated into the Championship.

Fulham need players that are proven in the top-flight, otherwise they’ll be fighting against relegation straight back into the second-tier.

It’s crucial that Scott Parker’s get his transfer business right this summer, and signing Fraser would certainly be a step in the right direction.