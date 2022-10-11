Fulham loan watch: All the latest on Rodrigo Muniz at Middlesbrough in the EFL

Middlesbrough have had a fairly torrid start to the Championship season and have already parted company with Chris Wilder.

The Teessiders sit 21st in the Championship table and have won just three times, with one of those wins coming under caretaker Leo Percovich.

It’s going to be all change at Boro in the coming weeks but whoever is appointed as the club’s new head coach is going to inherit a very good squad.

Part of that squad is Rodrigo Muniz, who is on loan at Boro from Fulham.

Muniz was deemed surplus to requirements in West London and, since his move north to Middlesbrough, he’s made eight appearances in the Championship.

The 21-year-old’s headline stat is that he’s scored twice in those eight appearances, the goals coming in defeats to Watford and Cardiff City.

Within those appearances he’s averaging 2.38 shots per 90, 2.64 touches in the opposition penalty area and winning 39% of his offensive duels (Wyscout). Defensively he manages 2.38 recoveries per 90, 77.8% of which come in the opposition half.

There is, undoubtedly, room for improvement but, importantly, Muniz is at least playing regularly.

He’s started seven of his eight appearances, playing the full 90 minutes on five occasions. Since Wilder’s sacking, he’s started, then played 82 and 75 minutes respectively against Birmingham City and Millwall.

From this point onwards, the important thing for Boro is going to be getting their appointment right. That’s first and foremost given the club are hovering around the relegation zone.

Beyond that, from Muniz’s point of view, he’s probably going to be hopeful the new head coach has a similar approach to Wilder in that he prefers a two-man axis in attack. This Boro squad is built to play a variant of that system and the pending new head coach playing that will allow Muniz to build his minutes up.

You’d imagine that Boro’s appointment gets a talented squad moving up the table and, as a result of that, you’d have to think that Muniz’s stats will continue to improve.

He’s amongst the turmoil after a managerial change right now, though, with Boro’s results no better under Percovich, who has three points from two games.

The best thing for all involved is probably a swift appointment from this point to allow the future to shape.

