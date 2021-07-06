Fulham linked with transfer move for Watford ace amidst Tom Cairney link to Sheffield United

Fulham boss Marco Silva is said to be a big admirer of Watford midfielder Will Hughes and could well move for the player this summer, as per a recent post on Twitter by football journalist Darren Witcoop.

It has been suggested that the Whites view Hughes as a like for like replacement for their captain Tom Cairney, with Football League World having previously revealed that Sheffield United are interested in the playmaker this summer following the appointment of Slavisa Jokanovic.

Hughes was a regular for the Hornets last term as they sealed their return to the Premier League at the first attempt under Xisco Munoz and is sure to command a hefty fee after entering the final year of his contract at Vicarage Road.

New Fulham manager Marco Silva is a big fan of Watford midfielder Will Hughes. Could be a like-for-like replacement for Tom Cairney with Slavisa Jokanovic keen on a reunion at Sheffield United. #watfordfc #fulhamfc #sheffieldunitedfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 6, 2021

Silva previously managed Hughes during his time at Watford and could well turn to the 26-year-old if he chooses to sell Cairney onto the Blades, with speculation refusing to go away in recent weeks.

The former Derby County midfielder largely played in a deeper role under Munoz last term and made 31 appearances across all competitions as they clinched promotion.

The Verdict

I think Hughes would be an ambitious but clever addition for Fulham to make and there is no doubt that he would add some extra quality to their midfield.

However it does appear unlikely that he would be willing to swap a season in the Premier League for another campaign in the Championship after winning promotion.

He is well into his prime as a midfielder and I think he would be better off staying with Watford for the time being until his contract expires at the very least.

A move would greatly depend on whether Cairney moves on and it appears that we are yet to hear the end of that transfer saga as talk of a move to Sheffield United refuses to go away.